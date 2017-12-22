Dave Chappelle Announces Surprise Netflix Stand-Up Special

Netflix users can ring in 2018 with two Dave Chappelle stand-up specials as the streaming service announced a surprise second New Year's Eve special called The Bird Revelation. In November, Netflix revealed that Chappelle's Equanimity would premiere on New Year's Eve.

The streaming service shared a minute-long trailer for both specials, which mark the comedian's third and fourth stand-up specials of 2017, following the dual release of Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin in March.

While Equanimity was filmed earlier in the year at Washington D.C.'s historic Warner Theater, The Bird Revelation taped on November 20th at Los Angeles' intimate Comedy Store, allowing Chappelle to touch on current events under the Trump presidency.



"Wow, I mean, it is really bad out here, isn't it?" Chappelle asks in the brief Bird Revelation snippet.



Both Equanimity and The Bird Revelation arrive on Netflix on December 31st.