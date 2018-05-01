Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers and James Corden defended Michelle Wolf's scathing and controversial routine at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on their respective late-night shows Monday.

On The Late Show, Colbert not only praised Wolf for not pulling any punches, but chastised the White House Correspondents' Association for distancing themselves from the comedian, claiming they were surprised by her routine. "I thought news people did research," Colbert said. "But you're telling me you couldn't spend 90 seconds on YouTube to find out what her act was like? As a great man once said, 'Fake news.'"

Colbert also revived his beloved Colbert Report character, "Stephen Colbert," who famously performed an equally controversial set at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2006. "How dare you besmirch the ok name of Sarah Huckabee Sanders," the ultra-conservative caricature cracked. "I am so proud, right down the breast bone, that the press is defending her, despite the fact that her boss joked about throwing reporters in jail. That's the kind of comedy the press likes, more jokes like that, Michelle!"



Two of Wolf's old bosses, Late Night's Seth Meyers and The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, also jumped to her defense. Noah sarcastically admonished Wolf for her joke about Huckabee Sanders turning lies into eye makeup, cracking, "Michelle should have had the decency not to comment on women's appearances in any way, shape or form. She's a comedian, for God's sake, not the president."







And on Late Night, Meyers – another former WHCD host – happily echoed complaints from Donald Trump and other conservative pundits that Wolf's comedy was filthy and mean. "She is filthy and she is mean – which is what we love about her," Meyers said. "Because those are wonderful qualities for comedians and terrible qualities for free-world leaders."







On The Late Late Show, James Corden also applauded Wolf's set while skewering Trump, who didn't even attend the event. "During the dinner [Wolf] mocked journalists and politicians, so you can see why Trump was upset: She's stealing his act," Corden joked.



