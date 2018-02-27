Stephen Colbert skewered President Trump on The Late Show for saying he would have "run" into the Florida school that was attacked this month had he been present. Trump told reporters on Monday, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."

"There's a lot in there that I doubt," Colbert retorted. "But the part I really don't believe is that he can run." Colbert also reminded viewers that the president has a history of avoiding military service. "Sir, we already know how you react to combat situations," Colbert said. "You got five deferments from Vietnam. What are you gonna do, run in there and stab 'em with your bone spurs?"

The Late Show host continued to poke fun at the President's heroic fantasies. "I coulda won Vietnam, no weapon," Colbert joked, adopting his Trump voice. "Just ran right up to Ho Chi Minh and karate-chopped him in the clavicle."

Colbert also slammed the President for proposing armed teachers as the way to prevent future school shootings. "Maybe principals should just scout the shooting ranges," he said sarcastically. "If you see someone who's a good shot: 'Congratulations, you're teaching AP Chemistry.'"

But Colbert noted that Trump's absurd proposals and self-important digressions were obscuring one possible route to reducing school shootings – making it more difficult to buy guns, especially assault rifles. "If you're in the pocket of the N.R.A., like he is, the solution is never fewer guns," Colbert explained. "The solution is always more guns."

"Then again, the school in Florida did have an armed Sheriff's deputy," Colbert continued. "And even with guns and training, he didn't enter the building. Nor did the next three deputies who showed up. So maybe arming people's not the answer."

