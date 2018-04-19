Claire Danes Says 'Homeland' Will End With Season 8

Showtime's Homeland will wrap after its upcoming eighth season, according to the show's star Claire Danes. As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the actress confirmed the news during an interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM on Wednesday.

"Yeah, that's it," Danes said when Stern addressed the rumors that next season would bring the CIA drama to a close. A representative for Showtime told Rolling Stone that the network has not made a decision beyond Season 8.

Danes said she felt "really conflicted" about the series ending. "I'll be ready," Danes said. "She's a lot, this Carrie fricking Mathison. I mean, she's under constant duress. I mean, it's a workout.

"So, I'll be ready for a reprieve from that," she continued. "But, you know, I've never done anything this long."

Showtime renewed Homeland for an additional two seasons ahead of its Season 6 premiere.

"It's definitely going to be my last year," executive producer and writer Alex Gansa told THR in February, before the show's seventh season debut. "I can't speak for Claire or Mandy [Patinkin], but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further, that's their decision. And we would leave some room for that to happen, if there's an appetite."

The Season 7 finale airs on April 29th. Homeland has garnered 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Danes winning two for best actress in a drama series.