'Castle Rock': See Chilling Trailer for Stephen King, J.J. Abrams Show

A mysterious "original sin" plagues the Stephen King multiverse in the latest trailer for Castle Rock. The author's upcoming Hulu anthology series with J.J. Abrams is set in the fictional Maine town from many of King's stories.

"Everyone's got a theory about how it started, about Castle Rock's original sin," narrates Terry O'Quinn's Dale Lacy. "Was it the Puritans who settled here? Or was it the mills, where we grew rich by scraping God's Earth until it bled? Was that when he turned his back on this town? Whenever it began, whoever's sin we're paying for, we're trapped in a cycle that stretches back centuries. There's blood in every backyard, inside every house. People say 'It wasn't me – it was this place.' And the thing is – they're right."

While light on details, the clip builds a reliable dread from its montage of creepy images: crawling alligators, a man holding a gun to his head, a man manically digging in the snow and Sissy Spacek's Ruth Deaver hiding in the shower with a knife. In a subtle Easter egg for King fans, the teaser briefly cuts to what looks like a framed photo of The Shawshank Redemption's Warden Norton (Bob Gunton) hanging on the penitentiary wall.

The first three episodes of Castle Rock's first season – which also stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise from It), Jane Levy and Scott Glenn – premiere July 25th on Hulu. In a previous trailer, the network teased many of the King locations and characters that will appear throughout the show, including It's Pennywise, 'Salem's Lot's Marsten House and Needful Things' Brian Rusk, Misery's Annie Wilkes, The Shining's Danny Torrance and The Green Mile's John Coffey and Mr. Jingles.