Cardi B to Co-Host 'Tonight Show' With Jimmy Fallon

Cardi B will co-host The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday April 9th, The New York Times reports.

The event marks the first time The Tonight Show has ever fielded a co-host, though the late-night staple has a long history of tapping celebrities to fill in as guest hosts. Cardi B will reportedly appear throughout the program, help Fallon interview guests and perform a song.

The rapper has previously appeared on The Tonight Show twice. Last September, she performed "No Limit" alongside G-Eazy, and in December, she returned for an interview with Fallon that quickly went viral.

Cardi B is set to release her highly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy, April 6th. The record arrives after a string of Hot 100 hits, including her Number One single "Bodak Yellow," and collaborations with Bruno Mars and Migos and Nicki Minaj. While Cardi B has yet to release an official track list for Invasion of Privacy, she shared a new song, "Be Careful," last week followed by a video for "Bartier Cardi," her collaboration with 21 Savage, on Monday.

Cardi B is also set to serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live April 7th. In September, she'll open for Mars on the final leg of his 24K Magic tour.

