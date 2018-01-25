Candice Bergen to Reprise Role in 'Murphy Brown' Reboot

Murphy Brown is returning to CBS. Two decades after the award-winning series originally ended, the network has announced a 13-episode series order, Deadline reports. Helmed by original series creator Diane English, the reboot stars Candice Bergen, who will reprise the titular role as a broadcast journalist.

The popular sitcom aired for 10 seasons, from 1988 through 1998, and garnered 18 Emmys and three Golden Globes over its initial run. The comedy featured whip-smart investigative journalist and TV anchor Brown portrayed by Bergen, whose stories at the time mirrored current events and didn't shy away from political topics.

The timing of the revival seems primed for plenty of topical fodder given the current cultural and political climate. Bergen won five Emmys for best lead comedy actress during its initial run. The actress will serve as co-executive producer alongside English in the reboot. English will also serve as a writer for the series.

Murphy Brown's return marks a recent trend for TV show revivals, including NBC's reboot of Will & Grace, which restarted last fall more than a decade after its original run ended. Roseanne will return to ABC in March after two decades off the air and the The X-Files returned to Fox in 2016, 14 years after the series initially ended. The Murphy Brown revival is expected to air during the 2018-19 season.