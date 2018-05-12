'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Picked Up by NBC After Fox Cancellation

A day after Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC announced late Friday night that it would pick up the Andy Samberg police sitcom's upcoming sixth season.

Following the Nine-Nine fanbase's impassioned pleas on social media to revive the series after its cancellation – including tweets from Lin-Manual Miranda, Guillermo del Toro and Mark Hamill – the series had brief talks with Hulu, Netflix and TBS before heading to NBC for its abbreviated 13-episode sixth season, Variety reports.



Brooklyn Nine-Nine will now air on the network that initially turned down the series, even though its co-creator, Mike Schur, had worked on NBC hits The Office and Parks and Recreation and the series' star, Andy Samberg, was a longtime Saturday Night Live cast member.

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement. "Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and best-cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy lineup. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!"

Schur also created the current NBC sitcom The Good Place, TV's "smartest, funniest" sitcom, as well as the upcoming Abby's.

"So happy to announce: NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!" Samberg tweeted on the Lonely Island account Friday. "Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you."

Late Night host and Samberg's former SNL cast member Seth Meyers tweeted, "Good news: Andy is back on NBC!!! Bad News: Andy has SO many unpaid NBC parking tickets!!!"