'Broad City' Star Plans 'A League of Their Own' Series for Amazon

An A League of Their Own series is in the works at Amazon, with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on board to co-write the television reboot.

The comedy series will be a complete overhaul of the beloved 1992 baseball movie, meaning that the film's central characters – played by Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna – won't be involved in the reboot. However, the series will still follow the all-women Rockford Peaches baseball team during World War II.

Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham will co-write and executive produce A League of Their Own. According to the planned series' synopsis, the series will take place over the span of numerous baseball seasons and will tackle "issues facing the country" at the time.

"A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League," the official logline states (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."

Following the success of A League of Their Own in 1992 – 20 years later, the film was added to National Film Registry in the Library of Congress – CBS attempted a sitcom based on the movie, but the short-lived series only lasted three episodes in 1993.

A League of Their Own is the latest big screen-to-small screen reboot planned at Amazon, following the streaming service's massive acquisition of Lord of the Rings.