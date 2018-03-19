Bill Hader, 'SNL' Imagine Fake 'Jurassic Park' Auditions

Bill Hader and the SNL cast channeled some of 1992's biggest celebrities in a hilarious sketch imagining rejected auditions from Jurassic Park.

The bit opens with Alex Moffat conjuring Hugh Grant in his screen test for Dr. Alan Grant. "I hate to be a bother, but if you look behind you, well, there's a bit of T-Rex," he says, nailing the actor's trademark polite bumbling. Other cast highlights include Leslie Jones as Whoopi Goldberg, Mikey Day as the Pee-Wee Herman; Pete Davidson's wonky-voiced, backwards-hat era Adam Sandler and Kate McKinnon's dramatic Jodie Foster circa Silence of the Lambs.



Impression master Hader, the host from Saturday's episode, also offered his classic versions of an inquisitive Alan Alda ("How are you guys gonna shoot the dinosaurs? Is it gonna be forced perspective?) and a foul-mouthed Al Pacino ("Welcome to Jurassic Park, you dumb fuck!")



The cast's other celebrity parodies included Roseanne Barr, Ellen DeGeneres, Wesley Snipes, Drew Barrymore, Joey Lawrence via Blossom, Gwen Stefani, Lisa Kudrow, Sinbad, O.J. Simpson, Clint Eastwood and Eddie Vedder in Pearl Jam's brooding "Jeremy" video.