Bill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand to Break Silence in New Interview

Andrea Constand, the first woman to pursue charges against Bill Cosby for sexual assault, is breaking her 13-year silence for an interview with NBC News' Kate Snow. Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks will air on Dateline on Friday, June 1st.

Constand is speaking for the first time in a televised interview about the sexual assault and Cosby's retrial. The hour-long special also features interviews with with Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Heidi Thomas and Chelan Lasha, four Cosby accusers who testified against him last April. In 2015, Snow interviewed 27 of more than 60 women who have come forward with allegations against Cosby.

Constand's mother, Gianna, along with Constand's attorneys Dolores Troiani and Bebe Kivitz and Angela Rose of PAVE (Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment) will be present in the special.

Last month, Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was convicted on three counts of indecent aggravated assault and faces up to 10 years in prison on each count. His hearing is scheduled for September 24th and 25th.