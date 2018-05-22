Broadway stars Audra McDonald and Dan Stevens acted out scenes from three 'Inappropriate Musicals' with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Monday.

"Many of Broadway's biggest hit musicals have been based on movies," Corden explained. "Frozen, Mean Girls and, of course, The Lion King to name but a few. But there are so many more great movie possibilities."

The first in a trio of screen-to-stage adaptations, Stevens reenacted Taxi Driver's famous "You talking to me?" scene while talking into a mirror whose reflection was Corden. "You talkin' to me," Corden sang. "I'm talking to you!" Stevens sings. The pair then burst into a joyous song and dance number.

For their stage interpretation of The Shape of Water, McDonald fed an egg to Corden, who donned a fish-creature-styled suit while in a bathtub. The duo sang a ballad about falling in love, but it may not have the happiest ending for one of them. "When a fish loves a woman, he becomes a man," sang Corden. McDonald then sang back to him, "When a woman loves a fish, she fries him in a pan."

A Quiet Place was the final movie to get the "Inappropriate Musicals" treatment. "Shh, it's a quiet place, it's a really quiet place," Mcdonald and Stevens sang to a rambunctious Corden. "Don't make a sound." However, Corden was ready to burst into a solo singing and dance number, despite the threat of monsters who "will eat your face."