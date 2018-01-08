'Atlanta': Watch Donald Glover in Eerie Season Two Trailer

Two days after FX announced the release date for Atlanta's second season, the show debuted its first trailer during the Golden Globe Awards.

🚨 ATLANTA ROBBIN SEASON TRAILER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0z6WtoCRb7 — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) January 8, 2018

The clip features Sonder's "Too Fast" playing as creator-star Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield appear illuminated by a giant spotlight. In one frame, an alligator slowly approaches their silhouettes. The surreal comedy-drama returns Thursday, March 1st at 10 p.m. ET.



Atlanta Season Two was delayed because of Glover's increasingly packed production schedule, including his role as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo movie.



The acclaimed series premiered in 2016, with the first season earning Rolling Stone's top ranking in best TV shows of the year. Glover also earned awards for acting and directing at the Emmys, along with Golden Globes for acting and Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy.



During a recent Television Critics Association panel, Atlanta executive producer/writer Stephen Glover called Season Two "Robbin' Season," a reference to the regular pre-holiday burglary surge in Atlanta. "It's a very tense and desperate time," he said. "Our characters are in a desperate transition from their old lives to where they're headed now. And robbin' season is a metaphor to where we are now."