Former White House Communications Director Anthony "the Mooch" Scaramucci and Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti came together over a bottle of rose on Wednesday's Late Show. The debate was over Rudy Giuliani's success – or lack thereof – as the public face of President's Trump's legal team.

Stephen Colbert introduced the query with his own critique of the former New York City mayor. "What is both of your opinion of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani? Do you think he's helping his client? He's out there shootin' off at the mouth sometimes without checking in back at Pledge Central at the White House. And he doesn't always make a lot of sense, and things have to be walked back – even by the president. Would you be pleased with Rudy Giuliani as a client if you were the president?"

Scaramucci, who infamously served 10 days in the White House before being fired, theorized that "there's some pre-meditation going on" with Giuliani's strange interviews. "I think there's a communication strategy that's pre-mediated," he said. "And even though it's coming through somewhat sloppily, I think it is part of the design."

The former Trump employee continued to defend Giuliani's approach as Avenatti and Colbert reacted with horror and drank wine to numb their frustrations. "Rudy's done a good job in the following ways: He's out there defending the president. You guys might not like the way he's defending him. He may not like it. But there's a lot of people out there who do like it," Scaramucci said. "There's a base out there that they're communicating to. And there's a lot of fight in Rudy, and the president has a 25-30 year relationship with Rudy ... and respects and likes the fight he's bringing to the table."

Avenatti's conclusion was more concise and much less glowing. "Two things: First of all, Rudy Giuliani is an absolute walking disaster, period," he said. "Dazed and confused Rudy has no idea what he's doing day in or day out, and I do not be live it's possible that this is pre-meditated. And if it pre-meditated, it's even worse than we could all expect."