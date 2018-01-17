Ann Curry 'Not Surprised' by Matt Lauer Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ann Curry said she was "not surprised" by "inappropriate sexual behavior" allegations against her former Today co-host Matt Lauer in her first television interview since the scandal occurred.

Speaking to CBS This Morning Wednesday, Curry said, "I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations" that led to Lauer's firing in late November 2017.

"I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn't see that," Curry added of working at Today. "The verbal sexual harassment was [pervasive] … It was, period."

Curry, on CBS This Morning to promote her new show We'll Meet Again, didn't go into further detail about anything specific that she witnessed, "I'm trying to do no harm in these conversations … I know what it's like to be publicly humiliated."

In June 2012, after just a year as Today co-anchor, Curry tearfully departed the show following a behind-the-scenes ouster reportedly orchestrated by Lauer. Curry's exit came as Today's longtime morning show dominance ended with Good Morning America surging past it in the ratings; Today's ratings continued to sag after Curry left, with viewers vilifying Lauer for his role in her dismissal. "At this point I'm thinking 'Hakuna Matata.' It's just sort of over it," Curry told CBS This Morning of leaving Today.

Both Today and CBS This Morning have been rocked by the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations as CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose was also forced from his morning show chair after a five-year stint.

"I think it's in general overdue, we clearly are wakening up to a reality of injustice that has been occurring for some time and I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is finally broken," Curry said of the #MeToo movement.

"I think the fact that people are speaking out is important and the fact that we are moving against this imbalance of power is absolutely overdue."

In contrast to Curry being "not surprised" by the Lauer allegations, former Today co-anchor Katie Couric recently said "I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew."

