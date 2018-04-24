See Allison Janney, James Corden Vie For 'Sound of Music' Lead

Allison Janney vied for the role of Maria in James Corden's Crosswalk the Musical production of the classic The Sound of Music during Monday's The Late Late Show's primetime special.

Janney, who stars on the CBS show Mom, was among the actors from the network's lineup who auditioned for Corden's Crosswalk the Musical cast. Her costar Anna Faris, The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar and Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage also tried out for parts. However, Armitage decided to bow out during tryouts.

Janney arrived to auditions dressed as a nun, assuming she would get the main role. (After all, she recently won an Oscar for best supporting actress in I, Tonya.) However, Corden had other plans. "I don't know who she thinks she is," Corden quipped. "From day one, this company has had a fair and democratic audition process that always casts me in the lead role."

"Unfortunately, I agreed to do this before I won the Oscar," Janney deadpanned. "There's no way I would have said yes now. But if I'm doing it, you bet your sweet ass I'm playing Maria." Eventually, Corden informed the actors that Janney would get the role, "and so will I." This did not sit well with Janney.

"So that's how you wanna do this?" Janney warned. "OK, well may the best bitch win."

The dueling Marias each take humorous turns in the starring role, while singing the musical's classic tunes and dodging traffic.