'13 Reasons Why': Watch Intense Season Two Trailer

"The truth doesn't always make things right," Jessica (Alisha Bloe) says in the new Season Two trailer for Netflix hit teen drama, 13 Reasons Why.

Season One opened with the story of Liberty High School student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who made and circulated a collection of 13 cassette tapes detailing why she committed suicide and implicating her classmates who mistreated her. Another student, Jessica, was mistreated. Her words mirror Baker's in the new trailer, suggesting there is more to the story behind Baker's death.

"I thought this whole thing would be over," Clay (Dylan Minnette) says in a voiceover opening the trailer. "But it's not." It turns out there are Polaroids in addition to cassettes. One of the photos Clay receives says, "Hannah wasn't the only one."

The fast-paced clip shows how Liberty High has more clandestine villains and secrets. "It's going to keep happening," Zach (Ross Butler) says, ominously. "It doesn't stop."

Season Two of 13 Reasons Why will debut on May 18th.