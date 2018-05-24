Summer TV Preview 2018: Spies, Sinners, 'Sharp Objects' and Sex Magick

Summer TV – it's not just for losers anymore. Not so long ago, the months from May to August were TV's reject pile, the Island of Misfit Toys, a wasteland full of reruns and fluff. The airwaves turned into a dumping ground for crap that wouldn't cut it the rest of the year.

But that's no longer the case, as the Peak TV boom keeps raging all year round and the hustle for ratings never sleeps. This summer is packed, from Stephen King's nightmares to J.K. Rowling's detectives, Eighties drag divas to Marvel teen superheroes. Michelle Wolf is bringing the political heat. John Krasinski is an ass-kicking super-spy. Cowboys. Occult sex rituals. And another shot for Arrested Development to get it right this time. These are the 24 summer shows worth getting excited about this season. Who needs fresh air and sunshine and swimming pools?