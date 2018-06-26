Rob Sheffield's Picks for Best TV of 2018 So Far
Surreal sitcoms, psychedelic superhero shows and streaming reality TV – Rob Sheffield on his favorite TV shows at the year's halfway point
What a strange year for TV as we approach the midway point for, well, a very strange 2018. The last six months have given us surprise hits (Killing Eve), bittersweet goodbyes (The Americans), welcome returns (Queer Eye) and WTF twists like the return of Roseanne ... and the crash of Roseanne. It's already been a year when Rita Moreno cruises past Morgan Freeman as America’s favorite Electric Company alum and a heavily hyped Arrested Development reunion makes the Smashing Pumpkins look like one big happy family. Here, in alphabetical order, are a dozen shows – from sitcoms to surreal superhero shows, reality TV to a really far out docuseries, FX to Netflix – that have made this first half of 2018 worth watching so far.