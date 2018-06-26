Alan Sepinwall's Picks for Best TV of 2018 So Far
From neurotic assassins to outer-borough cops, 'Atlanta' to 'The Good Place' – the cream of the midyear small-screen crop
More News
This has not, by recent standards, been a particularly great year for television. Between quirks of the calendar (everyone laying down for the Winter Olympics, Better Call Saul moving to late summer, Game of Thrones taking the year off altogether) and notable disappointments (RIP, Here and Now), there just hasn't been the depth of quality we've grown accustomed to in the age of Peak TV. But the absolute best up the year's halfway point – particularly where assassins, spies and rap stars were concerned – was awfully good. In alphabetical order, here are 12 of the best TV shows of 2018 so far.