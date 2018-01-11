30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2018

So much television, so precious little time. We're now way past Peak TV and deep into the age of Anxiety TV – when you simply can't keep up with every must-see show, binge-worthy new hit, streaming-service event series and whatever else is being recapped and breathlessly chattered about on TV Twitter. Scripted shows were at an all-time record high last year in terms of sheer numbers. DVRs are no sooner partially emptied before they fill to the brim again. Netflix releases roughly six gajillion new specials, docs and episodic spectacles every week. (We need to check the stats on that.) There's never been a better time to be a TV fanatic, or a worse time to be a completist.

So yes, the idea that 2018 is only going to bring more shows and new seasons of old favorites does fill us with a tiny tinge of dread. But it also makes us incredibly excited to dip into new soon-to-be classics and dip back into familiar worlds with characters we've grown to love and loathe – we're getting more Westworld, and Legion, and Handmaid's Tale, and Jessica Jones! There will be new Atlanta episodes! David Freakin' Letterman is back, people!!! Plus one of the new series mentioned below may be the one we're all talking about a year from now, the premium-cable drama or network sitcom that changes the game once again. (Speaking of "game," what's up with this GoT being pushed to 2019? Grrr.) These are the 30 shows that have us settling into the couch in eager anticipation for the next 12 months. Dates may change, as they are wont to do. Happy viewing.

