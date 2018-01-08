20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments of Golden Globes 2018

Hollywood's big awards shows haven't been shy about wearing activism on their sleeves in recent years, ever since 2016's #OscarsSoWhite campaign took the Academy to task for its racism by omission. But never before has Tinseltown's admonishment of its own failings been so front-and-center than at last night's 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Related Time's Up: Golden Globes 2018 Tackles Sexual Assault With Mixed Results From Oprah to Natalie Portman, entertainers spoke up and challenged the system with varying levels of success

The specter of sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry cast a massive, Harvey Weinstein-shaped shadow over the evening, and the night felt like an exorcism of those demons. The guests were even dressed for an exorcism: Almost the entire assembly wore black (or variants thereof – we saw those navy accents) in solidarity with Time's Up, a newly founded initiative dedicated to combatting gender inequality and sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond. And the night was marked by frank, politically charged moments from female presenters and honorees, most memorably a rousing, powerful speech from Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Oprah Winfrey and a thrillingly unscripted reproach from presenter Natalie Portman.

Though the awards themselves almost seemed like an afterthought, there was still plenty to talk about. Here are the best, worst and just plain bizarre WTF moments from the 2018 Golden Globes.