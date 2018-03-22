20 Best 'Portlandia' Sketches
From binge-watching panic to bird-improved accessories, here are the funniest, most far-out bits from IFC's hit show
Goodbye, Portlandia: You've given us eight great seasons, and yet it still feels as if you're gone too soon. The off-kilter IFC comedy series will air its series finale on March 22nd, which means we'll have to bid adieu to the show's aggro-bike messengers and bellowing Goths, precious indie-band fans and Battlestar Galactica binge-TV addicts, singing men's rights activists and the world's most passive-aggressive feminist bookstore. (It's so chilly in there!)
Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein's satiric look at life in Portland, Oregon frequently struck comedy gold over it's seven-year run, thanks to the pair's knack for embodying a wide range of characters, a murderer's row of guest appearances (Jeff Goldblum to Eddie Vedder, Aimee Mann to Glenn Danzig) and the keen ability to skewer the hell out of the hipster trends and their self-righteous adherents. But out of all of Portlandia's gluten-intolerant, hemp-heavy bits, there are naturally a few that rise immediately to the top. These are our picks for the 20 best Portlandia sketches. There have been birds put on all of them.