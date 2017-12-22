10 Best TV Episodes of 2017
From 'Better Call Saul' to 'Twin Peaks' – our favorite stand-alone showstoppers from the past year
Not all TV episodes are created equal, even within top-notch shows – some stand head and recapped shoulder above the pack. This year, we asked writers to essays on the 10 best TV eps of 2017 – from Twin Peaks' mind-blowing "Part 8" ("Got a light?") to Bojack Horseman's heartbreaking "Time's Arrow." The list is below; you can link to each individual essay within the blurb.