10 Best TV Shows From 2018 (So Far) That You Should Be Watching

From true-crime procedurals to spinoffs, YA superheroes to social satires – these are the small-screen gems you need to be tuning into

By Noel Murray

Yes, we know: It's impossible these days to keep up with all the great television that keeps piling up on your DVR. But maybe that's a feature, not a bug. If nothing else, "Peak TV" allows the freedom to zag while everyone else is zigging. Bored by the dreary, over-serious drama that's drawing raves? Haven't laughed once at the latest edgy, arty sitcom? In 2018, you've got options, including true-crime procedurals, deep-cut superhero dramas, intriguing spinoffs and a some quality shows that aren't getting the attention, the audience or the accolades that they deserve. Check out what we're calling "The Great Unwatched": 10 strong shows from the first half of this year that have yet to command the attention they deserve from the tastemakers. Give them a try and get ahead of the curve.