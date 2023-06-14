‘Vanderpump Rules’ Secrets Revealed: The Morning After Scandoval Sex

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is the gift that keeps on giving for fans who can’t get enough of every last detail involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ monthslong affair that was apparently happening in plain sight, even with hints of their deceit filmed on camera.

After news of the affair broke and cameras picked up filming again in early March, production yielded a bonus episode depicting the fallout days after Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s life partner and girlfriend of nearly a decade, found out. Between Bravo and Peacock, the episode raked in a combined total of 4.1 million viewers over the course of three days, a series high. As if that wasn’t explosive enough, the show’s highly anticipated three-part reunion dominated entertainment news cycles and demanded the attention of fans around the globe.

Producers have said the show is supposed to pick up filming again for its eleventh season in the next few weeks, and although it will be hard to capture the unprecedented nature of Scandoval unfolding in the same way, viewers are sure to tune in to find out what Season 11 has in store.

In the meantime, Bravo has released yet another episode from Season 10, “Secrets Revealed,” which shows even more cringeworthy, uncomfortable, and hypocritical examples of Sandoval and Raquel’s betrayal now that audiences can watch the scenes in hindsight. Vanderpump Rules typically airs a “Secrets Revealed” episode during every season, but this particular episode is especially meaningful and compelling given what cameras unknowingly captured during the summer of 2022, when the affair was happening right under everyone’s noses.

“Did you ever expect when we started this season that we’d end up where we are with what has happened?” a producer asks Lisa Vanderpump while she sits for an interview in SUR restaurant.

Vanderpump responds, "I never expected when we started this whole show that was 11 years ago that I would be sitting in this seat."

We start with a scene between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz at their old house while they were still living together in the middle of their divorce. Schwartz cries and gets emotional with his soon-to-be ex-wife when she admits she’s been going on dates with other people, and Katie cries in her interview about her heartbreak over the divorce, saying she’ll always love Schwartz but she’s tired of waiting for him to grow up.

Then there’s a scene where Sandoval, Ariana, and Schwartz visit Sandoval’s old West Hollywood apartment where he’d lived for most of his time on the show. Ariana’s brother has apparently been living there for a few years and moved out, so the trio embark on a return trip to pack up some items and say goodbye to past memories.

SUR manager Peter and Raquel have a conversation in the infamous SUR back alley because Peter was too drunk to remember that Raquel had a conversation ending things with him. DJ James Kennedy, Raquel’s ex-fiance, told Peter that Raquel made unkind comments about her dates with him, saying she never liked him and she was going to break his heart. The awkward confrontation ended on seemingly applicable terms.

Another scene shows Raquel, Ariana, Katie, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay out for dinner and drinks at a restaurant that former Raquel pal Charli Burnett works at in Hollywood. Before Katie arrives, Scheana talks to the group about how she’s upset Katie uninvited her to the girls trip to Lake Havasu because she encouraged Schwartz to hook up with Raquel. Lala somewhat agrees and remarks, “Your laser beam is on the wrong bitch,” pointing at Raquel. Ariana and Raquel also open up to each other about the intimate details of their sex lives, which is especially gross in retrospect considering the fact that Raquel allegedly slept with Ariana’s boyfriend immediately following the trip in question.

One of the worst moments in the "Secrets Revealed" episode is a scene at Sandoval and Ariana's home the morning after the infamous guys' night at the Mondrian Hotel. Raquel and Charli crashed the gathering, which Scheana was also at, and it's now come to light that that was the first night Raquel and Sandoval hooked up. In the season finale, Ariana tells her friends that Sandoval admitted to her that he and Raquel had sex that night in her car. Now viewers can see the immediate aftermath of that sexual encounter: Raquel and Charli showing up to Sandoval and Ariana's house "15 hours later," according to the episode.

“We missed you last night but technically it was supposed to be kind of a guys’ night,” Sandoval says to Ariana. “James was not super stoked that Raquel showed up.”

Raquel walks into their home with Charli, hours after having sex with Sandoval, smiling and holding a bouquet of flowers. “Oh my god you brought me flowers?” Sandoval jokes. She hands them to him, curtsies, they smirk at each other, then Raquel hugs Ariana.

Raquel and Sandoval hug again as he says to her, “It’s been so long. I barely recognize you anymore.” (Footage is then shown of them canoodling the night before.)

The four of them sit down and chat over sandwiches, which is when Raquel recounts her issue with Lala in Lake Havasu. “Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man,’” Raquel tells the group. Hours after having sex with her, Sandoval grunts, “Hmmm.”

“And I said, ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one,” Raquel continues.

On top of that deceitful and cringey moment, the next scene shows Sandoval and Ariana on a roller-skating date.

“I think Tom and I have the kind of bond that we started out as friends and that friendship bond is something that I feel like will help us be able to come back and rebuild those fun romantic times now that we hopefully have more time together,” Ariana says about her relationship with Sandoval in her interview. “But I think that those sacrifices, even though they’re hard, they’re worth it because I want him to succeed when it comes to opening the bar, but I also miss just really being able to be together.”

The former couple then talks about how they’re planning a pool party and are going to invite all of their friends, despite some of them not being on good terms with each other after their trip to Lake Havasu. Ariana says to Sandoval, “I said to Katie, ‘You’re going to have to work really hard to get me to not just absolutely love Raquel. I love her so much and we’ve spent so much time together on trips and we really have this beautiful little friendship family, and them saying stuff like, ‘I wouldn’t trust Raquel around my man.’ We’ve all stayed in houses together. It sucks that maybe you guys don’t have that kind of friendship family that we have had the last few years with each other.”

“It’s just this transparent love we have with each other,” Sandoval chimes in. “It’s not even a thought about it.”

Again, this all went down after Sandoval and Raquel started their affair.

Lala is vocal about her suspicions concerning Sandoval and Raquel, which she expresses at a dinner with LVP, Katie, and Kristina Kelly. She tells the group that she was at a Labor Day party when Madix called Sandoval to tell him her grandmother passed away and instead of going home to be with her, he continued partying with Raquel.

“Anytime you get that close with someone and then you get drinking, sometimes things happen,” Lala says.

Scheana, a major defender of Raquel during the filming of Season 10, has a conversation with her then-best friend on camera to clarify why Raquel was late to a food tasting at SUR after spending the night at Sandoval’s house. In the third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Raquel admitted that she spent the night with Sandoval at his house on a romantic level while Ariana was out of town for her grandmother’s funeral. But in this scene, she lies to Scheana and she lies in her interview, saying “nothing happened” between her and Sandoval or between her and Schwartz, who was also present.

Scheana says when her husband Brock played basketball with Sandoval and Schwartz the day before, they both lied to him about Raquel spending the night at all.

“I guess I should’ve said that I didn’t stay over,” Raquel says to Scheana.

“Well, no, I think they shouldn’t have lied because then it just looks like something’s going on that isn’t because it’s like, ‘Why are they lying? What really happened?’” Scheana responds. “I think what’s weird is everyone trying to make it like you, our friend, are going to secretly do something with our guys when we’re not there.”

“It’s not like that we’re just friends,” Raquel says. “To paint the picture that I’m some homewrecking whore is just a little bit far-fetched.”

In less pivotal scenes, we also see Schwartz go on what’s supposed to be his first Hinge date, and we see Vanderpump open up to Ariana about her fears around riding horses after an injury.

After news broke about Sandoval and Raquel’s affair in March and cameras went back up, there’s a scene showing DJ James Kennedy discussing the betrayal with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

"I still don't believe it. Not Sandoval. Judas stabbed me in the back," DJ James Kennedy says.

In the final few moments of the episode, Katie, Lala, and Ally get together and discuss the fallout of Scandoval. They address how Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana and DJ James Kennedy’s feelings about Raquel and Sandoval.

“I think that is the most diabolical part of all of this, is just like, the covering, the deceit for how long, the betrayal of it all,” Katie proclaims.