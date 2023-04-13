Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Horny Hulu Wedding Special

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have said I do… again, and again, and again.

Unless you’ve been living under a pop-culture rock of some kind, you’re probably aware that Kourtney and Travis tied the knot last year in not one but three separate wedding celebrations. First came the (not-so-legal) drunken Las Vegas elopement after the 2022 Grammy Awards, then there was the intimate Santa Barbara courthouse wedding before the final extravagant ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by friends and family. Now, it’s been memorialized in a new Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, premiering April 13.

The special featured never-before-seen footage from each ceremony paired with current-day commentary from the couple (in which they sat on a bed and quite literally groped each other throughout the 90-minute episode while reflecting on their love story).

“It’s like choosing a child — I can’t pick the best one,” Travis said of their weddings. “Vegas was like our wild, rockstar wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional as everybody else’s wedding could have been.” Kourtney finished his thought: “And then Italy was really romantic and classic.”

And they weren’t wrong — from the footage, each wedding had a very distinct vibe. But one thing they all had in common? A sloppy, tongue-filled kiss to seal the deal. It’s truly as if they simply don’t know how to touch without almost having sex with each other. Is it uncomfortable to watch? Yes. Is it endearing? Eh, sure, we’ll go with it.

Kicking off with their Vegas wedding, a drunken Kourtney stumbled down the aisle to meet her groom, who was waiting for her in a leather jacket with nothing underneath. Before exchanging vows, Travis leaned in to kiss Kourtney, who bit his bottom lip so hard it looked like he was about to start bleeding.

"Travis, repeat after me," the Elvis impersonator/wedding officiant began. "I, Travis, take you, Khloé, to be my wife."

Kourtney immediately burst into laughter, which went right over Elvis’ head, as he repeated the wrong sister’s name. “I’m going to cry, you guys. I’m going to cry,” she said as she fell to the ground in laughter. “We need to FaceTime Khloé. She’s going to literally die.” Eventually, Kourtney managed to get back up to her feet and exchanged (not legally binding) vows.

The next wedding was their Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony, which they explained only took place so that their marriage would actually count. “Because we were getting married in Italy, to make it legal, we had to do our paperwork in the United States, in California,” Kourtney said. “My grandma and your dad being there as the only people there because they couldn’t fly to Italy.” (Yes, they also stuck each other’s tongues down their throats after exchanging vows on the steps of the courthouse.)

Most of the special focused on their wedding in Italy, which took place at Dolce and Gabbana’s home and was attended by their entire families — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — and a select few of their famous friends, like Machine Gun Kelly and Travis’s Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Kourtney and Travis kept emphasizing how they expected their wedding to be low-key and intimate and were shocked (???) when paparazzi found them and the town was swarmed with fans — almost like they had temporarily forgotten who exactly they were. But then that comment was also juxtaposed with them constantly in glam, traveling around on a private yacht, and continuously name-dropping Dolce and Gabbana and all the famous designers involved in helping them plan their wedding. So, come on.

Their rehearsal dinner was almost like any other, with family members (Kris) getting a little too drunk and people attempting to make speeches but really only repeating what everyone else (Khloé, Kim) said.

“We just want to make a toast to Kourtney and Travis to say how much we love you guys. We couldn’t be more happier for guys combining this amazing, beautiful family,” said Kris. “This is going to be the best weekend of your life, and I hope you capture the most amazing memories.”

“We love you guys. Long live Kravis,” Khloé added.

But, as with most things featured on a Kardashians show of any kind, not all of the information was new to viewers. In fact, all three of their weddings played out pretty much live over social media as they happened. So, when the Italy rehearsal dinner was only 20 minutes into the hour-and-a-half-long special, one could maybe expect that the rest would be filled with truly new and noteworthy moments. Well, not exactly. The special really doubled as an elongated recap of what was already splashed across everyone’s Instagram Stories in real time, just with a few more scenic B-roll shots and some behind-the-scenes footage of their photoshoots. Kourtney and Travis don’t add too much with their commentary — probably because they were too busy quite literally climbing into each other’s laps and making out.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at their wedding in Portofino, Italy. Hulu

There were a few special moments, though, like Kourtney talking about the difficulty of not having her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., there after Kris gifted her the wedding ring she received from Robert. “When my dad died, I remember thinking, ‘I never want to get married because my dad isn’t there to walk me down the aisle.’ And so that gift meant so much.”

Instead, Kris walked her daughter down the aisle, and Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows for the final time during their most traditional wedding ceremony yet. Barely holding back tears, the two officially became husband and wife. And yes, their tongues were out for their first kiss (which also lasted just a little too long, if you know what we mean).

Much like the rehearsal dinner, the reception was pretty standard for a bunch of mega-millionaires.. Kourtney once again got drunk. (Rightfully so! It was her wedding!) and Kim delivered a less-than-impressive speech. The standout moment, however, came when Travis grabbed the mic to read a few words to his new bride.

"Thank you, Kris, for giving me Kourtney's hand in marriage. Robert, I know you're here in spirit and so proud," he said. "Thank you to all our families and guests that are here with us tonight. Such a special moment for both Kourtney and I, and we appreciate you being here. You guys all mean so much to us."

“We’re all here because I fell in love with my best friend. Kourtney, my heart and soul knew you were the one way before the sense of home I felt anytime I was around you was undeniable,” he continued. “The last year and a half has been magical. I love your eyes, your smile, your laugh, your sense of humor. Everything about you. Kourtney, you are the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend forever together.”

And with that — and a performance from Machine Gun Kelly, of course — Kourtney and Travis officially became Kravis.