SNL Weekend Update Roasts Dilbert Creator Scott Adams for Racist Rant

Recently, Dilbert creator Scott Adams had his comic strip dropped by its distributor, Andrews McMeel Syndication, and newspapers across the country when he went on a racist rant on his Real Coffee with Scott Adams program.

Adams, who’s morphed into a right-wing conspiracy theorist in recent years, was responding to a poll from Rasmussen Reports about the phrase, “It’s okay to be white,” which has been tied to the white supremacist movement. The cartoonist took issue with how only 53% of Black respondents agreed with the saying, prompting him to call Black people “a hate group,” adding, “The best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the fuck away.”

And so, on this week’s SNL, “ ” co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che went after Adams.

“Newspapers around the country dropped the cartoon strip Dilbert after creator Scott Adams said he chose to live in a community where no Black people live,” cracked Che, adding, “So, he lives in your building, huh Colin?”

A chuckling Jost replied, "No. Newspapers dropped the cartoon strip effective immediately, and to rub it in they're replacing Dilbert with Peanuts: Oops All Franklin."

“Dilbert creator Scott Adams’ racist rant was in response to the results of a poll that asked respondents the question, ‘Is it OK to be white?’ Oh, I’d say it’s more than just OK!” Jost continued, flashing a photo of him in a tux holding a bunch of bills on the screen.

They then welcomed Dilbert onto the program, who said, “Michael, I think I can speak for myself and the entire all-white staff at the Dilbert offices when I say, this was a total shock. I mean, most cartoonists are weird, but racist-weird? Let’s just say I didn’t see that memo.”