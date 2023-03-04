SNL Goes After Fox News, CPAC, and the MyPillow Guy in Cold Open

Mere minutes after Chris Rock’s live Netflix stand-up special Selective Outrage ended, Saturday Night Live kicked off with its cold open — a parody of Fox & Friends featuring Mikey Day as Steve Doocy, Heidi Gardner as Ainsley Earhardt, and Bowen Yang as Brian Kilmeade.

After ripping into New York City (a Democrat-run “cesspool”), they mocked the current $1.6 billion lawsuit Fox News is facing from Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s unsupported election-fraud-claims.

“Rupert Murdoch would never murder anyone. They’d send him away for life. Look how sad he looks!” exclaimed Gardner’s Earhardt, before throwing to a photo of Alex Murdaugh.

Murdoch admitted that Fox News aired election-fraud conspiracies in pursuit of ratings even though people at Fox knew they were false. A number of private texts between Fox News hosts have surfaced criticizing their own election coverage.

They then welcomed James Austin Johnson’s MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, beaming him in from CPAC. The hosts cautioned Lindell not to say anything that could get them in trouble due to the ongoing Dominion lawsuit, but that of course didn’t stop him.

“No problem. I’ve been briefed. I know the rules. Every Dominion machine has a Venezuelan Oompa Loompa inside! They ate the votes with its little mouth!” he exclaimed, adding, “Dominion voting machines give triple-votes to Democrats, illegals, and that lady M&M that stopped shaving her pits!”