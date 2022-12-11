fbpixel
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short’s SNL Monologue

The Rolling Stone cover star joined her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ pals onstage during their SNL co-hosting gig—after the duo mocked Harry and Meghan.
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short on SNL. NBC

Following a fun little sing-along cold open that saw cast members Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang drag Elon Musk and Kanye West through song, Saturday Night Live hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short ambled onto the stage at Studio 8H.

The Dec. 10 episode marked Martin’s 16th time hosting the sketch-comedy show—second only to Alec Baldwin’s 17—and Short’s third, a point Martin wasted no time pointing out to his pal. Former SNLers themselves, and current Only Murders in the Building co-stars, the duo poked fun at each other before Short announced, “You know, Steve, we’re like Harry and Meghan: no one’s rooting for us, but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”

He followed that up with a unique description of their acclaimed Hulu series: “Our show is like Steve at the urinal: it streams for 32 minutes,” causing Martin to chuckle.

That wouldn’t be all, of course. Over terribly sad music, Martin and Short read the eulogy they’d written one another.  

“Wow, not much of a turn out!” exclaimed Martin. “Marty did not want to be cremated. Too late! But I’ll always be haunted by Marty’s last words: ‘Tesla autopilot engage!’”

“There are so many great things I could say about Steve Martin… but this hardly seems the time nor the place,” offered Short. “Oh, Steve! You bland, overrated, white-haired son of a bitch! Where did you go! I know Steve is looking down on us right now, because he always looked down on everybody.”  

After exchanging shots, Martin wondered aloud, “Now that Marty’s gone, who will I ever work with?”

“What about me?!” replied Rolling Stone cover girl Selena Gomez, emerging from the shadows and joining her fellow Only Murders stars.

