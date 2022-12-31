Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special.

After kicking off the night with a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and welcoming performances by Rae Sremmurd, Latto and Fletcher, as well as a terribly unfunny sketch courtesy of SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy, Cyrus summoned Fletcher for a duet version of her catchy anthem “Midnight Sky.” And that’s when things really heated up.

In sparkly black ensemble — complementing Cyrus’ shimmering gold dress — the two embraced, as Fletcher sang a verse while they held each other tightly, before staring into each other’s eyes. Then, Fletcher collapsed to Cyrus’ knees, caressing her leg as Cyrus ran afinger down the side of her face.

"See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talking now, baby / Ooh, you know it's truth, yeah," Fletcher sang. "That I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no…"

Not only did their performance soar, but the chemistry was off the charts. As the final notes were sung, fireworks exploded in the sky.

