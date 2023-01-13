Maren Morris Apologizes for Country Music’s Treatment of LGBTQ+ People on ‘Drag Race’

Maren Morris has been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ issues, and she’s staying true to that commitment. On Friday, after she appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge, the “Bones” singer shared a public apology for country music’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ-plus members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Morris said as she joined the queens backstage during the post-Drag Race episode of Untucked.

“I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music,” she added. “I just want to thank you guys for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry I need to go.”

After the sweet message, drag queen Mistress Isabelle Brooks thanked her for coming on the show. “Just you being here shows you’re an ally. Thank you,” Brooks said.

“I love hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists, they can’t really express their more progressive ideals,” Spice added. “Just her being here shows she’s down to roll with the LGBT.” (Was that a CupcakKe reference, Spice?)

Before the show, Morris said she would be fulfilling a “decade-long dream” of guest-judging on the show.

The country singer, who has partnered with GLAAD in the past, has long advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. Several months ago, she publicly called out Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany for making a post that reeked of transphobia, saying she was thankful for her parents “not changing my gender.”

At the time, Morris wrote back, “Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’” At the time, Aldean hatefully equated transitioning with “genital mutilation.”

The timing of her Drag Show appearance was perfect. Drag queen Loosey LaDuca impersonated a God version of Dolly Parton (and did so flawlessly), and Sasha Colby, the only trans competitor this season, won the episode’s comedy-acting competition after making RuPaul cackle.

"I have loved this show for so many years and it's crazy how far Drag Race has come because you all look like you're walking on the finale right now," Morris told the queen.

“Absorb as much as you can,” she added. “Learn from your sisters here in the Werk Room.”

After the second week of competition, the Drag Race cast is down to 14 members following the elimination of Princess Poppy, who lip-synced for her life against Amethyst.