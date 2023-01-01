fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
GOODBYE 2022

Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet

The two long-time friends performed the Parton hit during the NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "I Will Always Love You" on 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' NBC

This year’s version of NBC’s celebrity-packed special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was a marked improvement over last year’s Pete Davidson co-hosted edition.

Gone were Jack Harlow and some questionable comedy bits — save one laugh-free sketch from SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy — and in their stead: Dolly Parton, America’s Sweetheart (and Miley’s godmother).

“I tell ya, this is the thrill of my life, to get to host the show with Miley,” offered Dolly. “We know how much I’ve loved her since she was a lil’ ol’ bitty thing. Now she’s a big ol’ thing, and I still love her. I will always love you.”

“That’s how I feel about you, Aunt Dolly,” Miley replied.

Prior to those pleasantries, though, and a fireworks extravaganza to ring in 2023, the dynamic duo showcased a number of performances, from Latto and Fletcher, to David Byrne and Rae Sremmurd, to Sia and Paris Hilton, the latter two joining Miley on Paris’ hit single “Stars Are Blind.”

Trending

But the finest performance of the night came from Miley and Dolly, who sang a towering medley of Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” and Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You” just before the clock struck midnight.

You can watch it here:

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Dax Tejera's Wife Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges Hours After ABC News Producer Died, NYPD Says

Donald Trump Is Being Encouraged to Move on From Political Life in a Not-So-Subtle Way by Mitch McConnell

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crossing $900M Globally as New Holiday Movies Get Iced

Donald Trump Tells OAN His Sold Out NFTs Were About Art (and His Waistline)

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad