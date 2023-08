AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

One of Cloud’s biggest thrills was working with AMIRI, the LA-based brand founded by his longtime friend Mike Amiri. In one of his last interviews before his death, Cloud gave a shout-out to the designer, thanking him for “always willing to hear me out and collaborate.”

“I love the fact that he came up on his own and built a brand for himself in a really competitive industry,” Cloud said. “It shows how hard Mike worked and I admire that.”