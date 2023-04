Michael Cera Is Ken’s Friend Allan

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie is everything, Ken is just Ken, and Allan is the third friend in a group that has to walk behind everyone else when the sidewalk gets narrow. He’s the one that tries to jump into the conversation five times before giving up when he realizes everyone is talking over him and no one is listening. But Michael Cera’s Allan, in particular, seems like a good person to have on your side in a fight, even if only because he looks like he bites people.