We’re Shook Up
The shoulder pads, the tapered pant, the heeled boot — everything about this Austin Butler look is on point. Apart from his Oscar-nominated role in Elvis, Butler has never looked better.
The new mother and mother-to-be has entered the chat. Rihanna’s recent Super Bowl performance captured the world in one of the biggest nights on television, and she’s back for an encore at the Oscars. We may not be getting new music anytime soon, but showing up to the Academy Awards in Alaïa will hold us off for now… barely.
When Angela Bassett steps onto the carpet, everyone turns to look. The actress, who’s nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit all the right notes with this dress: it’s light, it’s royal, it’s Spring, and it’s Moschino. Jeremy Scott knows how to make a dress and Bassett knows how to pull it off.
All you little monsters are in for a treat because MOTHER has entered the building. Nominated for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga walked the carpet in a FW23 Versace dress, only days after it debuted on the runway in LA. The devil works hard but Gaga’s team works harder.
Fresh out of the ring from Creed III (and Rolling Stone’s cover), Michael B. Jordan takes on the champagne carpet in a dapper, double-breasted suit. When you’re that hot, do you even need anything else? Tonight, Jordan will take the stage to present an award.
Look at this girl, isn’t she sweet? The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey steps onto the carpet in Dolce & Gabbana, turning reality into fantasy in a gown fit for a true princess.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ motto to herself for the Oscars: “Just relax,” she said on the carpet. Still, the Supporting Actress nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once didn’t relax on her Oscars look, showing up in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown that is truly award-worthy.
Florence Pugh had fans split on her Oscars look, which felt like she cut up some wrinkled bedsheets to make sleeves and a train. On the other hand, we do appreciate the effort to make a statement. The statement she’s making: Nineties club kid meets elegance.
Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser walked the carpet with his son Holden, both dapper in suits. While Brendan chose a classic black tux (paired with an Omega watch), the aspiring model Holden pulled off a more modern style, with a powder blue look that looks straight off the high-fashion runways.
We’ll say it: It’s Michelle Yeoh’s day and we’re just lucky to witness it. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress is the first Asian talent nominated for Best Actress, and she’s poised as a favorite to win the award. On the champagne carpet, Yeoh wore a regal snow white gown, accessorized with some simple yet stunning silver jewelry.
Andrew Garfield is slowly entering his daddy phase, walking the carpet in a classic Fendi ensemble while sporting a face full of scruff. He’s always been a star on the screen but this award season proved he’s a style star as well.
Though she was accompanied on the Oscars carpet by husband Keith Urban and fellow Aussie actor Sam Rechner, we all know Nicole Kidman can hold her own. We could do without the floral appliqué on the shoulder and hip, as the slender silhouette and sharp shoulder on this Armani Privé more than holds its own as well.
Laverne Cox rarely has a bad moment on the carpet, and this look proves it, with the actress serving a modern-take on Holly Golightly in custom Vera Wang, with a hint of 1837 blue.
Forget Mary-Kate and Ashley, there’s no doubt in our minds that Elizabeth Olsen is the hottest Olsen sister right now. The actress has us all under her spell as the Scarlet Witch, or maybe it’s this Givenchy dress?
We said it, because Tems looks stunning in a flowy, sheer, angelic dress by Lever Couture on the Oscars red carpet. The Nigerian singer’s turquoise makeup and acessories was the perfect pop for the simple but eye-catching look. She’s nominated for Best Original Song for penning Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Halle Berry still has it, but this dress? It’s not giving what it needs to give. On the flip side, there’s someone who shows up to the Oscars in a high-slit dress every year and we guess it’s Berry’s turn to go thigh-high.
Stephanie Hsu is giving dessert on the champagne carpet, arriving to her first Oscars in a gorgeous pink gown. “It’s giving us taking up space,” she told ABC as she walked the carpet, highlighting the Asian representation of her film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Hsu is up against her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in the Best Supporting Actress category.
Sandra Oh starred in Disney’s animated Oscar nominee, Turning Red, but tonight she’s turning heads in this stunning look. Not many people can pull off an orange dress, but just like with her acting, Oh seemingly does it all with grace and ease.
She’s had a tumultuous few years, but if Cara Delevingne knows anything, it’s how to bounce back, and the model-turned-actress did just that at the Oscars, returning to the carpet in a dramatic Elie Saab Couture gown.
Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Cate Blanchett’s talent knows know bounds, and this custom Louis Vuitton look shows her regal disposition perfectly — an archival piece that’s never been seen before.
Ethereal and elevated, Emily Blunt pulled up to the Oscars as one of the best-dressed celebrities on the carpet. I mean, she’s wearing Valentino for crying out loud!
The dress is cute (shout out Jason Wu), but what we’re really looking at here is Danai Gurira’s muscle definition. The Black Panther actress is #FitnessGoals and fashion goals in one.
She might not be nominated for an award tonight, but Fan Bingbing always gets the Oscars red carpet memo. The Chinese actress served an entire look in a Tony Ward Couture gown that’s at once dramatic and ethereal — just like Fan herself.
I mean, come on? That glorious, glowing skin in custom Vera Wang? The Oscars haven’t seen royalty until now. She walks the carpet in support of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery best adapted screenplay nomination, though she’s clearly already winning the evening.
Legendary songwriter Diane Warren is nominated for the fourteenth time, up for Best Original Song at the Oscars. This year, she’s up for Tell It Like a Woman’s “Applause,” which Warren will perform alongside Sofia Carson.
The two were stunning and statuesque on the carpet, with Warren staking her turf in a animal-print blazer, accompanied by Carson in a gorgeous beige dress and emerald necklace.
The activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, makes her Oscars debut wearing Ralph Lauren. An elegant chic look for an elegant and chic woman.
Though she’s here to rep Best Picture nominee Avatar: The Way of Water, Zoe Saldana is also repping the next big trend: seductive sleepwear on the carpet. We saw it with Billie Eilish earlier this year but Saldana offers a more glamorous take for the Oscars.
Christian Siriano and Harvey Guillén are a match made in heaven, spinning classic Hollywood glam into probably his best carpet look to date.