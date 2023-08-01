Zendaya Remembers Angus Cloud: ‘I’m So Grateful I Got the Chance to Know Him’

Zendaya said she would choose to remember her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud for “all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give” in a tribute to the late actor shared on Instagram.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote Tuesday, Aug. 1, one day after Cloud’s sudden death. I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued: “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Cloud died Monday afternoon at the age of 25. The Oakland Police Department confirmed his death, saying he was pronounced dead at the scene; an official cause of death wasn’t given, and an investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, Cloud's family said the actor had "intensely struggled" with the death of his dad, who'd been buried just a week prior. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Following his death, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson issued a statement saying, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will.”

Other Euphoria cast and crew members paid tribute to Cloud as well, including Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Javon Walton, and Jennifer Venditti, the casting director who scouted Cloud for the show. Recalling Cloud’s audition scene with Zendaya, Venditti said, “You didn’t need to speak, your eyes said it all. Your kind heart, the life you had lived and the sensitivity of your soul understood it all. Never changing for anyone. Treating everyone as an equal. You were one of a kind! May your spirit soar in all of us.”