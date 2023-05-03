The ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Is Here With More Zendaya, Bald-as-Hell Austin Butler

Get in losers, we’re going back to Arrakis! The new trailer for part two of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is finally here and it’s stuffed with more Zendaya, bald Austin Butler, and plenty of intergalactic anti-colonial revolution.

Dune: Part Two will pick up with Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, fresh off escaping certain death, embedding himself with the Fremen and Chani (Zendaya's character, who will finally get to shine after a small role in Part One). Eager to get revenge on those who destroyed his family, and simultaneously help the Fremen overthrow their colonial oppressors, Paul gets to learning the ways of the desert, with the trailer featuring an extended look at his first big ride on a giant sandworm.

The new clip also offers first glimpses at some of the big new characters joining the story at this point. Most notable are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler as the bald-as-hell Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen — nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), and the expected next ruler of Arrakis. (The real question is not whether Paul will be able to stop Feyd-Rautha, but whether Butler will remain hairless for the same amount of time he kept his Elvis drawl.)

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters Nov. 3. The cast also features Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.