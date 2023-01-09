Penn Badgley Is in His Sherlock Holmes Era (But Still Dangerously Horny) in New ‘You’ Trailer

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has to try to suppress his own murderous desires while trying to find a different killer in the new trailer for Season Four of You.

The Netflix series picks up in London, where Joe has absconded to after getting rid of his past life, and wife, in a cleansing fire that closed out Season Three. But while Joe may have reinvented himself as Professor Jonathan Moore, he's still dealing with a lot of the same issues, like befriending a bunch of insufferable rich people and getting obsessively/dangerously horny.

The trailer also teases the unexpected return of Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the troubled librarian Joe fell in love with in Season Three. The crux of Season Four, however, will find Joe fully in his London era as he’s forced to play Sherlock Holmes as a different killer starts picking off members of the socialite set he’s fallen in with.

Along with Badgley, You Season Four will star Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin. The season will air in two parts, with part one premiering Feb. 9 and part two following March 9.