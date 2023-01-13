fbpixel
The Summoning

‘Yellowjackets’ Preps for Supernatural Psychotherapy in Season 2 Trailer

The series returns to Showtime on March 24
Christina Ricci as Misty in Yellowjackets season 2 Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Friday the 13th just got even more unsettling as Showtime unveiled the long-awaited trailer for Season 2 of Yellowjackets. The series, returning to the platform on March 24, laid the foundation for paranormal chaos lurking in the shadows during its gripping first season. Now, the ensemble cast braces for the discoveries brought about by some intense supernatural psychotherapy.

“Listen to my voice and watch the light,” Lottie (Simone Kessell) instructs Natalie (Juliette Lewis) in the teaser trailer, leading her through a guided meditation. “Allow yourself to go back, no matter how difficult it gets. What do you see?” Eyes shut and lost in the depths of her own mind, Natalie reaches a groundbreaking realization: “Darkness. We brought it back with us.”

Flashing back to 1996, when a group of girls who played high school soccer together found themselves stranded in the Canadian wilderness for 19 months, the trailer suggests that they returned home with more than just emotional baggage.

“Kidnapping, cults, death,” Citizen Detective Walter (Elijah Woods) lists off to a nervous Misty (Christina Ricci). “Your friendships are a little more complicated than most.”

Yellowjackets stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty will return to portray the adult cast as teenagers. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Lewis and Ricci, will also be back as their respective adult counterparts. Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves will also make appearances during Season 2.

