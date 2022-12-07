You’ll Have to Survive Until Spring If You Want to Enjoy ‘Yellowjackets’ Season Two

Yellowjackets, everyone’s favorite survivalist soccer team slaughter-fest series, will return for its second season next spring.

The Season Two premiere will be available on-demand for Showtime subscribers on March 24 before airing on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET, the network confirmed Wednesday. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a short teaser that offers nothing but bone-chilling vibes: There's a whole lot of carving going on, on both skin and bark, and the clip ends with the striking "Antler Queen" symbol.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress as four friends who survived a harrowing stint in the Ontario wilderness after their soccer team’s plane crashed in the Nineties. The show jumps back and forth between the story of the team’s survival and the present-day lives of the now-adult four women as they contend with anonymous blackmail threats from someone who appears to know what happened in the woods. Lauren Ambrose has joined the Season Two cast after being introduced in the finale as (spoiler alert) the adult version of Van (played as a teenager by Liv Hewson), who was previously unknown to have survived.

Yellowjackets earned a slew of praise for its first season and picked up six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Ricci and Lynskey.