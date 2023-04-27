fbpixel
Barack Obama Asks Americans If They’re Happy With Their Jobs in ‘Working’ Trailer

Docuseries set to appear on Netflix next month
Randi Williams Barack Obama
Randi Williams and President Barack Obama in Working: What We Do All Day. Netflix

“What does it take to feel satisfied?” Barack Obama asks in the trailer for the new docuseries, Working: What We Do All Day, which premieres on Netflix on May 17. He also asks, “What makes a good job … good?”

And then Americans who work in technology, hospitality, and home care (y’know, people who, while hardworking, haven’t held the most demanding job in the entire country entire world for eight full years) banter philosophically with the former president about the state of labor, the degree to which they’re happy with their careers, and what would make them happier. This scenario might sound surreal or cynical, but Obama is the rare POTUS who puts people at ease, allowing for honest conversations around income inequality, bankruptcy, innovation, day jobs funding nighttime passions, and more.

“We may not think about it, but we’re all a part of something larger than any single one of us,” Obama said of the show in a statement (a portion of which can be heard in the clip). “And our work is one of the forces that connects us. When we make sure that everyone feels their work is respected, that everyone’s contribution is honored, and that everyone is getting paid enough to truly take a part in the life of our communities, we reinforce the trust between us that makes everything in our lives possible.”

The fruits of Obama’s labors, at least in this doc, will be packaged into four, 45-minute episodes. Obama also served as one of the series’ executive producers (Michelle Obama did, too), while filmmaker Caroline Suh (Salt Fat Acid Heat, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky) served as director.

