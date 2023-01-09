‘Workaholics’ Movie Canceled Weeks Before Filming Was Supposed to Begin

The Workaholics movie has been canceled five weeks before it was set to begin filming, according to a new message from one member of the comedy outfit, Adam DeVine.

“Welp, Paramount+ decided to cancel the Workaholics movie,” DeVine wrote on Instagram Monday, Jan. 9. “Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy.”

Workaholics enjoyed a seven-season run on Comedy Central, debuting in 2011 and wrapping up in 2017. The show centered around the surreal, stunted adolescent antics of a trio of college friends — DeVine and his costars, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm — still living together after graduation. The Workaholics movie was greenlit back in 2021. Trending A Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker Went Viral. Then He Killed Someone. Adam Rich, Child Actor Who Starred on ‘Eight Is Enough,' Dead at 54 MAGA Congressman to Seek Revenge Against Jan. 6 Committee That Investigated Him What China's Deadly Covid Surge Means for the Rest of the World

“We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time,” DeVine added in his statement. “I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”

Despite Paramount+’s decision, all hope is not lost. The Workaholics crew is pitching the project to other streamers, with DeVine saying that “hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else.” He also noted that he, Anderson, Holm, and their longtime off-screen collaborator Kyle Newacheck will discuss the movie and its fate on a new episode of their podcast, This Is Important, tomorrow.