Will Smith Calls Actor and Writer Strikes a ‘Pivotal Moment for Our Profession’

Will Smith is standing behind the writers and his fellow actors on strike. On Friday, Smith shared his support for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, describing the uproar as a “pivotal moment for our profession.”

The actor joined a class run by his mentor Aaron Speier of The Screen Acting Studio to visit with burgeoning actors, who “amazed and inspired” Smith.

“33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time,” he wrote.

He added: “It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher, and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between.”

Smith also thanked Speier for supporting the rising artists. “I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH!” he wrote.

The moment comes about four months after he made his first awards show appearance since the 2022 Oscars debacle. He accepted the Beacon Award at the African American Film Critics Associations Awards ceremony for his work on Emancipation. Trending Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Features Literally Everyone: Beyoncé, Drake, Bon Iver, SZA, Even Dave Chappelle Netflix’s ‘The Lady of Silence’ May Be the Year’s Best True Crime Doc Conservatives Are Furious That Nancy Mace Has Premarital Sex Morrissey Slams Sinead O'Connor Tributes: 'You Praise Her Now Only Because It Is Too Late'

“The Beacon Award is intended to highlight films that are tackling challenging subjects with insight, enlightening, as well as engaging the audience,” the actor said on stage, per THR. “It was our hope that Emancipation, that it would be able to bring Peter’s triumphant story and unwavering faith and his deep love for his family to life.”

According to Deadline, Smith recently finished filming Bad Boys 4 with Martin Lawrence prior to the strike.