October Isn’t Even Halfway Over, Which Means It’s Time to Watch the Trailer for Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ Take on ‘A Christmas Carol’

There are still two-and-a-half weeks until Halloween, which only means one thing: The holiday season has officially begun! And to mark the occasion, Apple TV+ has dropped a first look at Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Christmas flick, Spirited.

The new movie is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, with Reynolds playing the Scrooge stand-in, Clint Briggs, and Ferrell the Ghost of Christmas Present. But where the classic tale features three ghosts showing Scrooge the error of his greedy, cantankerous ways, Spirited centers around Clint convincing the Ghost of Christmas Present to take a long hard look at his past, present, and future.

The trailer itself doesn’t dig into that emotional roller coaster too much, but it does have bits. Lots of bits. The clip opens with Reynolds and Ferrell doing an intricate tap dance number, then wondering wildly where they learned to do all that choreography. The clip closes with Ferrell struggling to remember the name of that sweet little boy with the one crutch — not Tiny Tim, but something like “Little Larry… Micro Mike… Super Small Steve.”

Along with Ferrell and Reynolds, Spirited will co-star Octavia Spencer. Sean Anders and John Morris wrote the movie, while Anders directed it. It’s set to hit theaters on Nov. 11 before arriving on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.