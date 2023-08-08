Will Ferrell Plots ‘Best Night of Your Life’ With Jon Stewart, Jack Black, and Maya Rudolph

Will Ferrell has assembled a crack team of comedians and musicians — including Jack Black, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Beck, and more — to partake in a special charity show this fall.

Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life 2 will take place on Oct. 21 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with the event benefitting Cancer for College. Ferrell will host the show, while the comedy lineup will feature Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Jo Koy, Patti Harrison, Roy Wood Jr., Rory Scovel, and the SmartLess crew of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready will head up the music portion of the evening, forming a one-night-only supergroup dubbed Mike McCready and the Casual Acquaintances. The stacked lineup will feature Beck, St. Vincent, Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Cindy Blackman Santana, Stefan Lessard (of Dave Matthews Band), and Keanu Reeves’ recently-reunited 1990s alt-rock group Dogstar. The show will also feature additional performances from DJ White Shadow and Maya Rudolph’s Prince tribute band, Princess.

Ferrell has been closely tied to Cancer for College for years, as the organization — which provides scholarships and educational aid to cancer survivors — was founded by his college fraternity brother, Craig Pollard (a three-time cancer survivor and double-amputee himself). Ferrell has raised money for the group on numerous occasions, including the first Best Night of Your Life show in 2018.

“Immediately upon completing our last show in 2018, I set out on a search of the cosmos. The mission was to find the most incredible lineup of talent this world has ever seen. I think we can comfortably say mission accomplished,” Ferrell said in a statement. “For those of you saying, ‘But Will, we’ve seen you a lot over the last five years in successful films, on popular streaming platforms and wildly funny TV appearances,’ I’m here to tell you that cloning is real. Shoutout to Bill Ferrell, you did a hell of a job in my absence.

“My clones and I are super proud to be supporting the charity, Cancer for College. I think we can all get on board with hating cancer and the terrible things that can come with it,” he added. “For 30 years, this organization has been providing need-based college scholarships, educational experiences and medical debt relief to cancer survivors. All the proceeds from the show will benefit the cause.”

McCready added: "I can't wait to rock out at Will Ferrell's Best Night of Your Life 2! The first one in 2018 was an incredible experience. I'm stoked and honored to be putting together an amazing All-Star band for this event! You don't want to miss it!"

“Playing a small role which furthers the lives of young cancer survivors is just about as good as it gets,” added Laura Glass, Executive Producer and Founder at Cocolittle Media.

Tickets for Best Night of Your Life 2 will go on sale Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. PT. A presale will start Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT via the Greek Theatre.