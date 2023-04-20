‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: See All the Slam Dunks on Jack Harlow’s Look

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls face off, talk trash, and bury their beef in the trailer for Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump. The movie premieres on the streaming service on May 19.

Most of the best dunking in the clip, however, is on how Harlow, whose character is named Benji Allen, looks. People say he looks like a yoga instructor, a white girl at Whole Foods, and a “fake-ass Richard Simmons.” With more footage in the clip left, some characters even tell him, least creatively, that he’s “dressed like a dumbass.” But when the prospect of a $500,000 hoops contest arises, Harlow’s chief adversary, Walls (playing a character named Kamal), decides that Allen’s b-ball skills aren’t so bad after all and that they could win the prize money together.

“We can hustle a few games together to get the money for the entry fee,” Kamal suggests.

"I'll find some marks, throw 'em off their game, and we'll clean up," Allen retorts.

But of course it’s not as simple as it looks, as the trash talk heats up (watch out for the man with the large ears) and so does one of their opponents’ flame thrower. “What is this, Mad Max?” Allen asks.

Last year, Harlow — who was in the midst of filming White Men Can’t Jump — told Rolling Stone how honored he felt to be able to play a role like Benji Allen. “There’s just something surreal about where I’m at in life,” Harlow said. “It’s just crazy to think that you were walking the sidewalks dreaming, and then to be living it — it’s like a movie, bro. You’re one of the lucky people that got to live a movie-esque life. And I’m in the middle of the fucking movie right now.”