New ‘White Lotus’ Trailer Teases a ‘Series of Very Bad Decisions’ in Italy

The family drama continues — but this time, the chaos is happening abroad. On Thursday, HBO dropped the trailer for the second season of The White Lotus, and the three-minute teaser leaves fans with more questions than answers about what’s to come.

The trailer opens with Jennifer Coolidge arriving at Sicily’s White Lotus as her character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt says, “Whenever I stay at The White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always.” And the clip sure teases some memory-making drama.

The trailer follows Dominic (Michael Imperioli), accompanied by his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham), as they look to explore their roots in Italy. “We’re on a family vacation, and it’s only the three of us because all the women in our family hate you,” Albie tells his dad.

Then comes Aubrey Plaza’s character Harper Spiller, who’s on vacation with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) and two new (can we call them “shallow and kinda dumb”?) friends for a brand new storyline. “Are these the kind of people we’re going to be hanging out with now?” Plaza asks.

There’s also an especially cringe scene with Dominic’s father, Bert, who, at 80, says, “flirting is one of the pleasures of life.” “The women I desire remain young. You can relate to that,” says Bert, before a clip of Dominic bringing two young women into a hotel (and paying them for their service) flashes on the screen.

Needless to say, there are drugs, sex, drama, and plenty of spilled tea. “It’s just been a series of very bad decisions,” Coolidge says.

The second season of the HBO favorite is set to feature seven episodes, with the first debuting on HBO and HBO Max on Oct. 30.