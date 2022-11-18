‘The White Lotus’ Gets Renewed for Third Season With New Characters

White Lotus 3.0 is on its way. On Friday, HBO announced that The White Lotus will officially continue with a third season, and will feature a new set of guests at a different White Lotus property.

The announcement comes weeks before the show is set to conclude its second season on Dec. 11. Season Two, set in Sicily, debuted on Oct. 11 and has reached more than 7.6 million viewers, making it the Number One title on HBO Max, according to the streaming platform.

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO,” Mike White, the show’s creator, said in a press release. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

The show’s first season, set in Hawaii, earned 20 Emmy Award nominations, winning half of the categories it was nominated in.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” said Francesca Orsi, an executive at HBO, in a release. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision.”

Earlier this month, Jennifer Coolidge, who stars in the show as Tanya, spoke to Rolling Stone about the series’ success and what has made the show so special. “I think it’s very hard to do a season like White Lotus [Season] One was. When something is this unexpected success and then there’s that pressure to match it…[but] I think it did a pretty good job,” Coolidge said. “I’m not one of those people that really researches the numbers. I don’t want to jinx it. It’s that thing where you don’t want to read reviews because it makes you self-conscious.”

The show’s trailer teased a second season filled with drugs, sex, drama, and plenty of spilled tea. “It’s just been a series of very bad decisions,” Coolidge’s character says in it. Trending All Twitter Offices Closed as Hundreds of Employees Resign Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

“With the pandemic easing, the new season is also more ambitious in scope,” read a Rolling Stone review of season two. “For the most part, Season Two is sharp enough to justify the series’ ongoing existence.”



