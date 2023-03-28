Here’s Where to Stream All the ‘John Wick’ Movies Online

The Baba Yaga is back.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has just been released in theaters, garnering critical praise and a box office take bigger than any of the franchise’s past entries. The latest film sees Wick — played as always by Keanu Reeves in a slim black suit — on a mission to gain his freedom by taking down the High Table. Some familiar faces are back, including Winston (Ian McShane), Charon (Lance Reddick), and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), as well as new ones like the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård).

If you’re looking to catch up on the previous John Wick films before seeing Chapter 4 — or you just left the theater and need some more Baba Yaga action — read on. Below is a full guide on where to watch the John Wick movies online.

Where to Watch John Wick Movies Online

The best place to stream every John Wick movie online is Peacock, which currently has John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum all available for subscribers.

To watch John Wick on Peacock, you’ll just need a subscription to the streaming service. A subscription to Peacock costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year for the ad-supported Premium plan. There’s also an ad-free plan, Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. The Premium Plus tier also lets you download content to watch offline (say, on a plane). (Peacock used to have a free tier, but that has since been removed for new users).

Whichever Peacock plan you chose, you’ll be able to watch every John Wick movie online at no additional cost.

Besides the John Wick movies, Peacock carries hundreds of movies and TV shows to stream once you’ve finished streaming the Wick films. Plus, Peacock Premium Plus members can also access some live content like WWE, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and select golf tournaments.

How to Stream John Wick Movies Without Peacock

Another way to watch John Wick movies online is to rent or buy each one through Amazon Prime Video, where each movie costs $3.99 to rent or $7.99 to buy. Alternatively, you can buy the first three movies as a digital bundle for $14.99 on Amazon. With Amazon digital rentals, you’ll get 30 days to start the movie and 48 hours to finish it once you’ve started.

If you want to go physical, you can also pick up a DVD or Blu-Ray box set containing the first three John Wick movies.

Where to Watch John Wick 4: Streaming Release Date, Theater Tickets

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theaters on March 24 and is only available in theaters, as of writing. The movie will almost certainly be available to stream sometime in a few months, although at-home viewers might have to wait a while given the film’s box office success.

John Wick Spin-Offs Release Dates, Details

John Wick: Chapter 4 is likely the last Reeves-led entry, but a spin-off movie and TV show have both been announced.

Next year we’ll get a prequel film, Ballerina, led by Ana de Armas as Rooney — an assassin who appears in the latest John Wick. The main cast of the Ballerina is largely similar to the John Wick installments with McShane’s Winston, Reddick’s Charon, and even Reeves as Wick all making an appearance. Anjelica Huston is also set to star in the film as “The Director.”

Sometime this year or next, we’ll get the miniseries The Continental, which follows the backstory of Wick’s ally Winston Scott as he becomes the proprietor of The Continental hotel. That show is confirmed to star Mel Gibson alongside Colin Woodell as a young Scott.